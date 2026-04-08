Dan Bilzerian Defends Calling Congressional Opponent 'Fat Jew,' Drops N-Word

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Dan Bilzerian's standing by his very public assertion his opponent for a seat in Congress is a "fat Jew" ... and, yet, he's simultaneously insisting he's not antisemitic. Yeah, buckle up for this!

The former "King of Instagram" is running for U.S. Congress against Rep. Randy Fine in Florida's 6th Congressional District, and hurled the derogatory phrase on social media ... after Rep. Fine blasted a dude for putting up "missing" posters of Adolf Hitler.

We gave him the chance to explain himself Wednesday on "TMZ Live" ... and, while at first Bilzerian talked about his opposition to the nation of Israel, Harvey and Charles asked him specifically about the post on X.

You could say things went from bad to worst, because when pushed, Bilzerian claimed Fine is a "Jewish supremacist" who puts Israel's interests before the USA's ... and, therefore, he's got no issue with calling Fine a "fat Jew."

And then, we asked if saying "Jew" is the same as using the n-word, and while responding, Bilzerian came right out and said "n***er" ... hard R and all.

All that being said, Bilzerian insisted he's not antisemitic, because he thinks it's a made-up term.

To be clear, these "anti-Jewish" -- the term Bilzerian prefers -- views aren't new for him ... in the past he's pushed conspiracy theories about Jewish people causing 9/11, and assassinating John F. Kennedy, while also stating Germany "flourished" when "Hitler removed Jews from the banking system."

Bilzerian ends this interview touting his candidacy for Congress by declaring ... he does not want to be in Congress, and he's only running because he hates the job elected officials are doing now.