Dave Portnoy Shares New Video From Antisemitic Heckler Confrontation

Play video content One Bite Pizza Reviews

Dave Portnoy's sharing a new angle of his heated exchange with an antisemite in Mississippi ... and it's the best look yet at what went down in Starkville.

The Barstool Sports founder just shared the "One Bite" pizza review when the incident went down ... and you see him talking about some za when a man approaches and yells, "F*** the Jews."

Dave tells the guy to come on camera and then the photog turns and starts filming the guy.

Cops say the heckler in the video is 20-year-old Patrick McClintock. He was arrested Monday and charged with disturbing the peace. He allegedly threw coins at Dave too.

The hateful interaction went down Friday, when Dave was in town for a football game between Mississippi State and the University of Georgia.

McClintock was a student at MSU when the incident happened, but he's since withdrawn from the university.

Play video content X/@LikelyTarnished

Dave went on "CBS Sunday Morning" yesterday and claimed he's experiencing daily antisemitism.