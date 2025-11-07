Dave Portnoy Confronted by Antisemitic Heckler Outside Mississippi Shop, on Video

Play video content X/@LikelyTarnished

Dave Portnoy's trip to Mississippi was interrupted by a young man yelling an antisemitic phrase at him on the street ... and the tense encounter was captured on video.

The Barstool Sports founder was doing one of his famous pizza reviews at a spot in Mississippi -- he's visiting for Mississippi State's game against the University of Georgia this weekend -- when a passerby yelled "F*** the Jews" at him.

Dave's clearly taken aback by the comment ... before telling the guy to come into the camera and show his face to the world. Others in the background also call foul on the unidentified antisemite.

It's hard to hear in the clip, but the Portnoy and his harasser seem to exchange a few words while a bigger dude in a blue shirt separates them ... so, no fisticuffs here.

Portnoy's been vocal against antisemitism in the past ... bashing a group of guys who paid money to put "F*** THE JEWS" on a sign at his bar in Philadelphia earlier this year.

ICYMI ... Portnoy took to X to express his outrage -- telling fans he was pissed no one on his staff stopped the sign from ever going up in the first place.

After initially claiming he'd fire everyone involved, Portnoy later decided to send the guys who came up with the sign on a trip to Auschwitz so they could learn about the Holocaust and be more sensitive.