Dave Portnoy Predicts Taylor Swift's 'Life Of A Showgirl' Will Have 12 No. 1 Hits

October 3 can't come soon enough for Dave Portnoy -- the Barstool Sports founder and diehard Taylor Swift fan says the pop superstar's "The Life of a Showgirl" album sounds like it was made just for him ... and will feature nothing but chart-topping hits!!

Swifties are losing it after their "mother" spilled all the beans about her 12th studio project on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday ... and that includes El Presidente, who said, "I think it's gonna be my favorite album of all time!"

Portnoy -- who was apparently so excited he forgot to put on a shirt for his social media reaction -- pointed out how Swift appeared happy as ever alongside her NFL boyfriend.

"She looks like she's in a beautiful spot," he said. "I think they're gonna get married, very happy for mother."

He then went on to say that based on the way Taylor was talking about her upcoming project ... it made him feel like she took time to write another letter to him -- considering she already penned a personalized note to him last year.

"I like poppy songs, everybody knows that," he said. "I like cheesy stories, love stories, fast beat, upbeat songs you're whistling in your head. Can't get out of your head that play a million times on the radio."

"I think this is gonna be an album that wasn't written for Dave Portnoy, but was WRITTEN for Dave Portnoy."

Portnoy is, of course, one of the most popular Swifties in the fandom -- in 2024, when Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl seemingly accused her of not singing live, he told TMZ Sports he's confident she is the real deal.

