Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Get Handsy On 'New Heights' Podcast

Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other on 'New Heights'!!!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could barely keep their hands off each other as they detailed their 'Love Story' on Wednesday's "New Heights" podcast -- and we've got pictures to prove it.

Check out our gallery ... the couple of 2 years were holding each other's hands and intertwining their arms through nearly the entire podcast. They turned up the PDA a notch when the "You Belong with Me" hitmaker grabbed her beau's face to show how thankful she was for him ... and in return, he kissed her hand.

At one hilarious point in the interview, they were so lovey dovey with each other they suggested Jason Kelce just leave the interview!

It's clear by the photos -- and the content of their interview -- they feel 'Enchanted' to have met ... and even thanked Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and others for playing roles in getting them together.

As you know, the pair connected after Travis candidly admitted on "New Heights" in July 2023 he failed at slipping Taylor his digits via a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

They immediately hit it off when they did meet ... and Taylor compared the start of their romance to everything she wished for in songs she penned since she was a teen. How cute!

They burned through all sorts of topics on the pod ... from their fateful meeting and traveling the world through the Eras Tour together to Taylor's journey to reclaiming her first six albums and even an update on her dad's quintuple bypass surgery earlier this summer.

And, of course, she revealed the release date, cover art and track list of her brand new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," plus gave fans insight into the overarching theme of the project -- which she described as a behind-the-curtains look at her life during the Eras Tour.