Taylor Swift Shares Health Update on Dad Scott After Heart Surgery

Taylor Swift says her father Scott Swift came out of quintuple bypass surgery cracking jokes ... and was the funniest he's ever been during a 15-minute comedy routine from his hospital bed.

Taylor shared the positive health update on her father during her appearance on the "New Heights" podcast with boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce.

She says Scott learned he had 5 blockages in his heart after doing a resting stress test ... and doctors scheduled the surgery for the next day ... and she, her mother and her brother rushed to his side, despite Scott saying they didn't need to be there.

Taylor says the three of them took shifts in the ICU while Scott went under the knife ... and she says when he woke up, he was in a great mood, and joked about having 5 blockages because he comes from a very competitive family.

She said she moved in with her father this summer as he recovered ... building his shower chair and walker ... a reversal of when he used to build her toys and swing sets growing up.

Travis said he hung out with Scott recently and he was as energetic as ever despite being at 75% ... and Jason says Taylor's dad seemed like his normal self when they hopped on a recent FaceTime.