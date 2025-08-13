Taylor Swift Admits 'I Knew Nothing About' Football Before Dating Travis Kelce

Play video content New Heights

Taylor Swift says she had absolutely no clue how football was played before meeting Travis Kelce ... admitting she didn't even know the difference between offense and defense.

The "Bad Blood" crooner opened up about her pigskin knowledge on the latest episode of her boyfriend's "New Heights" podcast ... and she made it clear, the gridiron game was far from her forte.

She said on her first date with Kelce, she actually asked him what it was like to line up against his big brother, Jason, during Super Bowl LVII -- not realizing the two were offensive players.

"I now know what an insane question that was," she said.

Taylor continued ... revealing she wasn't even aware of what a first down was -- or what position her man played.

"I thought everyone was on the field at the same time," she said sheepishly ... before adding, "I thought it was Jared Goff is here and Josh Allen is here. And they blow a whistle and they go at each other. And it's like, 'Who's going to win?!'"

She praised Kelce for not judging her ... saying it was one of the things that first made her like him.

Now, after dating Kelce for two years, she said she's enamored with football -- and was the one who actually broke the news to Travis that the Chiefs had traded up and drafted Xavier Worthy back in April 2024.

"I fell in love with it," she said of Kelce's sport. "I became obsessed with it."

To emphasize her point, she noted she knew what coverages were -- including Cover 2, Cover 4 and Cover 0.