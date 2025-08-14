Taylor Swift Denies Cameo in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Taylor Swift may be living the life of a showgirl -- but she's officially denied taking her entertainment skills to the big screen with Travis Kelce in "Happy Gilmore 2."

The pop superstar cleared the air on "New Heights" Wednesday night ... saying while she's "honored" people think she hopped into a bear costume to attack her honey-covered beau on-camera, it ain't her.

She praised the person behind the role -- seemingly stuntman Brandon Alan Smith, who is listed as a "Bear Performer" in the movie on IMDb -- for the "exquisite performance."

She also complimented Bad Bunny on his comedic timing. ICYMI ... the Puerto Rican singer is the one who slathers honey all over the NFL star and leaves him behind for a hungry bear.

📷 | Taylor Swift showing support for Happy Gilmore 2



“Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10, go watch it on @/netflix as soon as humanly possible 🍯” pic.twitter.com/EwWvp66KLz — Taylor Swift Updates ❤️‍🔥 (@swifferupdates) July 25, 2025 @swifferupdates

Taylor celebrated the release of "Happy Gilmore 2" on July 25 and urged fans to watch it, saying it had her "cackling and cheering the whole movie" and rating it as a "13/10."