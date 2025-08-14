Taylor Swift Denies Cameo in 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Rumored 'Happy Gilmore 2' Cameo
Taylor Swift may be living the life of a showgirl -- but she's officially denied taking her entertainment skills to the big screen with Travis Kelce in "Happy Gilmore 2."
The pop superstar cleared the air on "New Heights" Wednesday night ... saying while she's "honored" people think she hopped into a bear costume to attack her honey-covered beau on-camera, it ain't her.
She praised the person behind the role -- seemingly stuntman Brandon Alan Smith, who is listed as a "Bear Performer" in the movie on IMDb -- for the "exquisite performance."
She also complimented Bad Bunny on his comedic timing. ICYMI ... the Puerto Rican singer is the one who slathers honey all over the NFL star and leaves him behind for a hungry bear.
TK and BB aren't the only ones who've made cameos in the recently released film -- Kid Cudi, Nick Swardson, Eminem, Post Malone, Margaret Qualley and others are also in the star-studded cast. Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller are back, alongside star Adam Sandler.
📷 | Taylor Swift showing support for Happy Gilmore 2— Taylor Swift Updates ❤️🔥 (@swifferupdates) July 25, 2025 @swifferupdates
“Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10, go watch it on @/netflix as soon as humanly possible 🍯” pic.twitter.com/EwWvp66KLz
Taylor celebrated the release of "Happy Gilmore 2" on July 25 and urged fans to watch it, saying it had her "cackling and cheering the whole movie" and rating it as a "13/10."
Between 'HG2' and 'New Heights' ... it looks like Travis is getting plenty of screen time ahead of the NFL season!