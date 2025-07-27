MJF Praises Adam Sandler After 'Happy Gilmore 2,' Like A Father To Me!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Adam Sandler had nothing but nice things to say about MJF's performance in "Happy Gilmore 2" ... and the love's certainly mutual, 'cause the AEW star tells TMZ Sports hearing the praise from his on-screen pops "absolutely" gets him excited.

We caught up with MJF -- who plays Sandler's son in the sequel to the 1996 classic -- out in New York City earlier this week ... and he described it as a dream to work alongside the Sandman.

"He's really like a father to me at this point," the wrestler said. "I grew up absolutely looking up to him and idolizing him as a kid."

"And to be a part of what is essentially Americana, when you think about 'Happy Gilmore,' and what's going to be a gigantic, awesome big comedy, it's so special, you can't say enough positive things."

It isn't the first time the former AEW champion has graced the big screen, as he had some moments in "Iron Claw" in 2023 ... and he makes it sound like we should get used to his mug popping up in movies.

"I'm taking acting just as seriously as I do professional wrestling, and I'm very excited about it."

Speaking of wrestling, we had to ask him when he plans on executing the contract for a title shot against Adam Page, but he wouldn't give anything away.

