Dave Portnoy's Alleged Heckler Arrested and Charged in Mississippi

The young man accused of throwing coins and yelling "F*** the Jews" at Dave Portnoy outside a Mississippi pizza shop has been charged in the high-profile case ... TMZ has learned.

Brandon Lovelady -- Public Information Officer for the Starkville Police Department -- tells TMZ ... officers arrested 20-year-old Patrick McClintock on Monday and charged him with disturbing the peace.

On Friday, cops became aware of the viral video showing the altercation and they issued an arrest warrant for McClintock, according to Lovelady.

McClintock posed for a mug shot ... staring blankly into the camera while wearing a buttoned-down shirt. Police say he was processed and released.

As for the alleged crime, Lovelady tells us ... "Every person has the right to feel safe and respected in our community. Offensive words alone are protected, but when behavior disrupts a public event or risks violence, the Starkville Police Department will take steps to help maintain safety and security."

He goes on to say ... "The State of Mississippi allows courts to impose enhanced penalties if a violation meets the criteria for bias-motivated or discriminatory reasons. This remains under investigation."

Portnoy and his Barstool crew were in town ahead of the Mississippi State vs Univ. of Georgia football game -- and he was filming one of his "One Bite" pizza reviews when the incident went down.