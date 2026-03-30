Rams Coach Sean McVay Supports Puka Nacua, Hopes Star Learns From Incident

It doesn't sound like Puka Nacua's employer is too concerned about his headline-filled offseason -- L.A. Rams head coach Sean McVay just told reporters he hopes the superstar is with the organization for years to come.

McVay met with the media at the NFL's annual league meeting in Arizona on Monday ... and was asked about the recent allegations made against the 24-year-old.

TMZ Sports broke the story -- Nacua is being accused of biting a woman and hurling an antisemitic slur during a night out on New Year's Eve in Los Angeles.

While his attorney, Levi McCathern, said the bite happened during a moment of horseplay, the Rams star adamantly denies saying "f*** all the Jews" at dinner that night.

The Super Bowl-winning coach explained he's super tight with Nacua ... and they've had plenty of conversations about what is expected of him both on and off the field -- ultimately, McVay trusts Nacua's heart.

Sean McVay addressed Puka Nacua’s latest off-the-field issue, stating that Nacua understands the standard he has to meet away the facility. McVay said he’s hopeful Nacua, in the final year of his deal, will be a Ram for a long time. pic.twitter.com/nNCdc7DwEF @edubnfl22

"Love him, put your arm around him, want to continue to help him grow," McVay said. "And, really, get all the appropriate facts before I rush to judgment on that particular situation. But I will say, knowing this guy for three years, is I do trust his heart. I trust the human being. And I want to be able to put my arm around him."

He continued ... "He knows that those are the expectations and we're hopeful that that will be something that this will be an opportunity for him to learn and grow and we are hopeful that he's a Ram for a really long time."

"But he understands what the responsibility is -- not exclusive to just the production on the field."

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The woman -- Madison Atiabi -- recently dropped her application for a temporary restraining order ... but is moving forward with a civil lawsuit against Nacua.

The receiver is due for a massive payday ... as he is still currently on his rookie contract.