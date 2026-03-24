Puka Nacua Accused Of Biting Woman, Saying 'F*** The Jews', Rams WR Adamantly Denies

A woman in Los Angeles claims Puka Nacua made an antisemitic comment, and later bit her so hard he broke her skin ... allegations the Rams superstar says are total BS.

The alleged victim, in an application for a temporary restraining order, lays out what she claims happened on December 31, 2025, after a group outing in Century City.

The woman says the night got off to a rocky start after the 24-year-old allegedly said, "f*** all the Jews" during dinner, which distressed her.

Unfortunately, the woman says the remark was just the "first act in what became an escalating course of rude or vulgar, threatening, violent, and harassing conduct" by Nacua.

After eating, the woman says she and her friend, along with Puka and others, got into a Sprinter van when he became "touchy-feely."

She says Puka, out of nowhere, "dropped his head into [her] girlfriend's lap and crotch area and bit her thumb so forcefully that she screamed in acute pain" ... before turning to her and biting her left shoulder and breaking skin, leaving a circular imprint of his teeth.

The woman included a photo of her alleged injury in her TRO application.

The alleged victim says she went to the police a day later and filed an incident report.

Unfortunately, she claims the story doesn't end there.

In March 2026, she says a mediation conference was convened, where attorneys for both sides, along with a crisis PR team, were set to discuss what allegedly went down months earlier.

The woman says Nacua's team threatened to "contact TMZ and other press and media outlets and to disseminate false, inaccurate, and/or deliberately exaggerated public statements about the events of December 31, 2025."

Nacua's attorney, Levi McCathern, says the whole claim is nothing more than a shakedown attempt ... and he says the woman has asked for millions.

McCathern says the group was partying, and there was some horseplay ... resulting in the bite, which left nothing more than a temporary mark.

As for the remark at dinner, the attorney says it's complete nonsense ... telling us he's spoken to (sober) witnesses who claim they never heard Puka utter those words.

A judge in Los Angeles denied the woman's request for a restraining order ... at least for the time being.