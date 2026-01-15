Puka Nacua’s Bro Won't Be Charged In Theft Of Lakers Player's SUV, Took By Mistake!

Turns out Puka Nucua's brother didn't intend to jack a Lakers player's fancy SUV, according to cops in Los Angeles, who tell TMZ Sports the situation was nothing more than a giant misunderstanding!

As we previously reported, Nacua's brother, Samson, and his friend, Trey Rose, were arrested in December for "Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner's Consent" when they drove off in Adou Thiero's BMW without permission.

However, after a thorough investigation, law enforcement surmised it was an honest mistake, and therefore, Thiero won't be pressing charges.

"He believed the vehicle was his brother’s since his brother has the exact same model vehicle (only a year or two older) and the same color," the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told us on Thursday.

"The case was submitted for reject. The victim does not wish to prosecute as well."

NBC 4 Los Angeles was the first to report the update.

Samson is the brother of Los Angeles Rams superstar receiver Puka Nacua ... and is a football player himself, having played in the USFL and UFL, most recently with the Michigan Panthers in 2025.