Puka Nacua Vows to Sue Woman Who Accused Him Of Saying 'F*** The Jews'

Puka Nacua is promising to fight back against the woman who accused him of saying 'f*** the Jews' during a New Year's Eve dinner ... a B.S. allegation, according to his lawyer, who tells TMZ Sports they're filing a defamation lawsuit.

"Puka denies these allegations in the strongest possible terms," Nacua's attorney Levi McCathern told us after the woman filed the TRO.

"We will be filing a defamation lawsuit and pursuing all available legal remedies in response to these false and damaging statements.”

We broke the story on Tuesday.

A woman in Los Angeles requested an order of protection from the 24-year-old NFL star after she claimed he made an antisemitic remark, and later bit her on December 31, 2025.

McCathern is adamant her story is pure fiction ... and he points to the woman's behavior later that night. Puka's attorney says he has video evidence of the accuser "twerking and partying at a club" with the Rams star after the alleged incidents.

Nacua's attorney is also accusing the woman of attempting to shake him down ... saying she's demanded millions of dollars to keep quiet about the alleged incident.

"That is not a legitimate legal claim -- it is blackmail," McCathern said.

"The timing of the claimant’s recent legal action -- nearly three months after the alleged incident and just says after JSN’s record-breaking contract as a wide receiver -- further underscores the complete lack of credibility behind these accusations."