Puka Nacua Accuser Voluntarily Withdraws Restraining Order Petition

The woman accusing Puka Nacua of using an antisemitic statement and then biting her so hard he left teeth marks has voluntarily withdrawn her application for a temporary restraining order.

Joseph Kar -- the lawyer representing the alleged victim, Madison Atiabi -- announced the news Friday ... writing in a press release that his client dropped the TRO to focus solely on the civil lawsuit, which is still moving forward.

Kar also used the opportunity to bash Nacua's team for making what he called "inflammatory statements" to the press, which he said mischaracterized the facts of the case.

As you know ... Atiabi claims that during a group outing in Los Angeles on December 31, 2025, Nacua said "f*** all the Jews" during dinner and later bit her left shoulder, leaving a circular imprint of his teeth. Atiabi put a photo of the alleged injury in the lawsuit.

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We obtained video from the night of the alleged incident showing the Rams wide receiver passed out ... with the accuser twerking near his face -- and, sources tell us, this happened after he bit her. Kar said it was hours later in the outing.

Nacua's attorney, Levi McCathern, says the woman's claims are part of a shakedown attempt ... with the woman demanding millions from his client.

McCathern has also said there was some horseplay on the night in question, including a minor bite -- which he says resulted in nothing more than a temporary mark. McCathern denies his client ever made an antisemitic comment.