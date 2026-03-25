Puka Nacua Accuser Dances Near Passed-Out NFL Star Night of Biting Incident

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TMZ Sports has obtained new video from the night of Puka Nacua's biting incident, showing his accuser twerking near the passed-out NFL superstar's face -- and our sources say it happened AFTER he sank his teeth into her back.

We're told the woman in the white outfit is Madison Atiabi -- who's filed a police report, an application for a temporary restraining order, and a lawsuit following the New Year's Eve outing with the L.A. Rams wide receiver.

The vid shows Nacua fast asleep in a Sprinter van as Sexyy Red's "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" blared on the sound system ... and dude looked knocked out as another woman slapped Atiabi's butt.

In another clip from earlier in the same night, Atiabi was also in the dancing mood as she partied at Poppy.

We broke the story -- Atiabi claims she suffered physical injury, pain and suffering, and severe emotional distress as a result of her encounter with Nacua that night in Century City ... during which he bit into her shoulder, leaving an imprint of his teeth.

The videos don't necessarily disprove the accuser's claims, but help paint a better picture of what went down on NYE.

She also claimed Nacua blurted out, "F*** all the Jews" during dinner ... which she said was the first of many acts of "rude or vulgar, threatening, violent, and harassing conduct."