2-Time Super Bowl Champ Sends Message to Puka Nacua After Controversial Week

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Rams star Puka Nacua is learning the hard way that life in the spotlight moves fast -- and two-time Super Bowl champ Ricky Proehl has some advice.

Proehl -- a 17-year NFL vet and current head coach of the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks -- tells TMZ Sports the biggest challenge for young stars today isn’t just what happens on Sundays … it’s everything that comes with the spotlight the rest of the week.

“Man, it’s a different era,” the former St. Louis Ram said. “With cell phones and everything, you say something, it gets caught, taken out of context … and it’s everywhere.”

The former wideout made it clear the concern isn’t football, because Nacua’s already proving he’s the real deal.

“He’s phenomenal, unbelievable,” Proehl added. “Every game, it feels like he’s got one play that’s just highlight-reel stuff.”

Instead, Proehl’s message to the 24-year-old is about awareness … and avoiding the kind of moments that can spiral online -- like the story we broke this week about him allegedly biting a woman and saying “f*** all the Jews.”

“You’ve got to keep yourself out of those spots,” he said. “That’s the easiest way to stay out of trouble in the public and social media world.”

Still, he knows how quickly things can happen, especially for a player whose rise has been as fast as Nacua’s.

“Sometimes you get caught in something you regret,” Proehl said. “You just hope it’s a learning experience and doesn’t turn into something bigger.”

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We also chatted with Proehl about the Battlehawks' expectations, his thoughts on new rules -- no punting inside the 50 and 4-point field goals -- having his son Austin on staff, and being excited for Nelly to perform at halftime.

They kick off the new year on Saturday against the DC Defenders … and Proehl makes his pitch as to why the UFL is necessary for the sport at large.

“The NFL, you look at quarterbacks and other players, if you don’t get the opportunity right now, you either get released,, or there’s not another opportunity for that lower free agent or draft pick to showcase their talent,” Proehl said. “This is why the UFL is great for these guys. They just need reps and you only learn that by practicing and playing games.”