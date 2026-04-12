Eric Swalwell Suspends Campaign for Governor Amid Sexual Assault Accusations

Congressman Eric Swalwell's run for governor of California has come to a screeching halt ... amid allegations of sexual assault.

Swalwell made the announcement on X, writing, "I am suspending my campaign for Governor."

I am suspending my campaign for Governor.



To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past.



I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s. @ericswalwell

He continued ... "To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made -- but that’s my fight, not a campaign's."

While his gubernatorial ambitions are dashed, Swalwell did not address whether he would step down from Capitol Hill altogether.

As you know ... Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and some of Swalwell's staff have been calling for him to step down from the race for California governor after a former staffer spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity and said she went to a bar with Swalwell and blacked out.

She says she does remember a snippet of that evening ... when Swalwell was on top of her. She says she tried to push him off, but he kept going anyway.

Swalwell has completely denied the accusations against him.