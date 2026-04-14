Eric Swalwell Accusers Go Public, Detail Alleged Explicit Messages

Eric Swalwell is facing explosive new claims ... and now it’s all out in the open after a pair of accusers, Annika Albrecht and Ally Sammarco, sat down for a bombshell interview with CBS News.

The disgraced congressman from California was already facing multiple allegations of sexual assault, leading to him resigning from Capitol Hill and suspending his campaign to be governor of California.

In this new interview from Tuesday, Albrecht and Sammarco put their own experiences front and center.

Sammarco says what began as “platonic and professional” quickly shifted ... with messages turning increasingly explicit.

“Asking me what I was wearing,” she said. “Then one night he was on a trip, and he was laying in his hotel room bed -- and then he sent me a photo of his penis.”

She backed it up with texts she sent friends at the time ... saying he was messaging her via Snapchat and pushing to meet up.

Albrecht, meanwhile, says fear kept her silent for years as she built her career in Democratic Party politics. She has accused him of sending "sexually inappropriate" Snapchat messages and inviting her to his hotel room one night.

“I was terrified that if I spoke out against him, then people would think that I was a loose cannon, that I couldn't be trusted, that maybe I'm making it up,” Albrecht said.

But she says everything changed when Swalwell decided to run for governor of California --and ultimately pushed her to come forward.

“The idea that this man, who has already abused his power, would be given even more power and could potentially harm even more women made my whole body sick,” Albrecht said.

Their accounts add to the growing chorus of allegations, and both women say they feel vindicated as Swalwell’s political future takes a hit -- but they’re making it clear they want accountability, not just headlines.

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Another Swalwell accuser, Lonna Drewes, held a press conference Tuesday in Beverly Hills, claiming he drugged and raped her in 2018 ... and she's planning on filing a police report.