Eric Swalwell Apologizes to Wife, Denies Rape Claims in Fiery Video

Congressman Eric Swalwell released a minute long video defending himself hours after being accused of rape.

In the video, Eric stares into the camera saying, "I thought it was important you see and hear from me directly. These allegations of sexual assault are flat false" ... adding, "They did not happen. They have never happened."

Hear it directly from me. These allegations are flat false. And I will fight them. pic.twitter.com/bQSlCquD1U @RepSwalwell

He noted the accusations come on the eve of an election where he is the front runner. Eric added that he is not “perfect or a saint” and admits to making "mistake in judgement" in his past ... adding "Those mistake are between me and my wife. And to her, I apologize deeply for putting her in this position.”

Eric also apologized to his supporters who may be doubting him, saying “I think you know who I am."

As TMZ previously reported, Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff have called for Eric to step down from the race for California governor after a former staffer spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity and said she went to a bar in 2024 with Swalwell and blacked out.

She says she does remember a snippet of that evening ... when Swalwell was on top of her. She says she tried to push him off and tell him to stop, but he kept going anyway.