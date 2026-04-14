Eric Swalwell Accuser Set to Detail Sexual Assault Claims at L.A. Press Conference

A woman accusing Eric Swalwell of sexual misconduct is set to detail her grievances in a press conference Tuesday, her attorney has announced.

The woman's high-profile attorney, Lisa Bloom, revealed the news on Instagram Monday night ... saying her client has "pretty serious sexual misconduct" allegations to air. The presser is set to take place this morning in Beverly Hills.

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As you know, Swalwell exited California governor's race Sunday after sexual assault and misconduct allegations by a former staff member and at least 3 other women. Bloom slammed Swalwell in her Instagram video ... saying he didn't ditch the race as an act of accountability, but instead because he wanted to avoid the ethics investigation that Congress opened into him.

The House Ethics Committee announced on April 13 an investigation of the allegations against Swalwell. We also confirmed he is the subject of an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney due to the allegations.

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As we reported, Swalwell's former staffer accused him of rape on Friday, and he swiftly denied the allegation in a video he posted on social media. He admitted to having a "mistake in judgement" in his past, but cryptically explained ... "Those mistakes are between me and my wife. And to her, I apologize deeply for putting her in this position."

Over the weekend, his staff released a memo supporting any victims that come forward and telling the public that just because they work for him, doesn't mean they support him. They noted some people have quit his team ... but not everyone has the finances to up and leave a job.