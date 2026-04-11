Eric Swalwell Under Investigation by Manhattan D.A. After Rape Allegation

Eric Swalwell is the subject of an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney ... TMZ has confirmed.

The D.A.'s office acknowledged the investigation Saturday morning ... one day after CNN shared an interview with a staffer who spoke on the condition of anonymity about an incident during which Swalwell allegedly raped her.

In a statement to TMZ, the D.A.'s office shared, "We urge survivors and anyone with knowledge of these allegations to contact our Special Victims Division at 212-335-9373. Our specially trained prosecutors, investigators and counselors are well-equipped to help you in a trauma-informed, survivor-centered manner.”

ICYMI ... the former staffer laid out the alleged encounter, which she says took place in 2024 when she met Swalwell for a drink.

While she doesn't remember most of the night, this staffer says she does remember a snippet during which she says Swalwell was on her and wouldn't get off despite her saying no and trying to push him away. Three other women have accused Swalwell of sending them nude photos and explicit texts.

Play video content Instagram/@ericswalwell

Swalwell denied the allegations vigorously ... releasing a video in which he apologized to his wife for "putting her in this situation," but denied ever assaulting anyone.

Despite the video, his California gubernatorial campaign looks dead in the water. Major California Democrats -- like former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senator Adam Schiff and Congressman Robert Garcia -- have pulled their support and publicly called on him to drop out.