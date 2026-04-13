Billionaire Benefactor Told Eric Swalwell He'd 'Busted The Trust' Before Booting Him

Billionaire businessman Stephen Cloobeck directly confronted Eric Swalwell about the sexual assault allegations against him, telling the congressman he'd "busted the trust" ... before Cloobeck gave him the boot, TMZ has learned.

In a phone interview Monday with TMZ ... Cloobeck went into detail on what led up to tossing Swalwell (D-CA) out of his California mansion, saying it all came down to "integrity."

Cloobeck said as a businessman, he does not "bust the trust" and always has integrity ... which is not the case with Swalwell.

As you know, Swalwell suspended his campaign for California governor Sunday night amid the rape allegations. Before he dropped out, Cloobeck had supported Swalwell and donated $1 million to his candidacy.

Cloobeck also said he was "devastated, disgusted, disappointed and shocked" to learn about the women who came forward with accusations of sexual assault against Swalwell.

During their 9-year friendship, Cloobeck says he never saw any signs Swalwell could commit such crimes and, if he had, he would have had nothing to do with the politician.

Right before he kicked Swalwell out, Cloobeck said he approached Swalwell "head on" and told Swalwell he was "disappointed" for busting the trust before asking the congressman to leave his home. Cloobeck said Swalwell apologized and then walked out without telling him where he was going.

What's more, Cloobeck said he initially invited Swalwell to stay with him because he was concerned about Swalwell's mental stability, fearing the lawmaker might hurt himself over all the negative attention.