Billionaire Boots Eric Swalwell From His Mansion, Wants $1M Returned

As Eric Swalwell's political career continues to crumble at lightning-fast speed ... a big-time benefactor has pretty much told him to go to hell.

Billionaire Stephen Cloobeck went scorched earth in an interview with the California Post, saying he's booted the embattled Swalwell from his Beverly Hills mansion ... and he's looking to recoup $1 million he forked over for the politician's now-defunct gubernatorial run.

The backlash comes on the heels of the Democratic Congressman from California being accused by multiple women -- some who worked for him -- of sexual assault and other alleged sexual misconduct. Swalwell has denied any wrongdoing ... but is now the target of a criminal probe.

Swalwell has been staying at the mansion as a guest ... it's where he filmed his video denial prior to dropping out of the race for California governor over the weekend.