Influencer's Husband Threatens Eric Swalwell After He Allegedly Bombarded Her With Nudes

Congressman Eric Swalwell is dealing with more than just sexual misconduct allegations ... he's now got an angry husband on his case after Swalwell allegedly bombarded his wife with explicit pics and showed up near their home.

Adam Parkhomenko -- husband to influencer Ally Sammarco -- posted Saturday ... "If Eric Swalwell or his attorney makes a single statement that disparages my wife, I will be filing a lawsuit against him."

He added, "I've already made clear that if he believes anything I've said is untrue, he should sue me immediately."

Sammarco previously told CNN that Swalwell sent her unsolicited nudes and would sometimes go for jogs in her neighborhood and ask her to come downstairs from her apartment to meet him outside.

Sammarco told the publication, "It made me feel gross and uncomfortable. I didn't ask for that."

As we reported ... other allegations against Swalwell have been even more serious.

Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff have called for Eric to step down from the race for California governor after a former staffer spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity and said she went to a bar with Swalwell and blacked out.

She says she does remember a snippet of that evening ... when Swalwell was on top of her. She says she tried to push him off, but he kept going anyway.