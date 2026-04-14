Eric Swalwell Accuser Holds Beverly Hills Press Conference, Watch Live

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A woman claiming to have more bombshell claims of sexual misconduct against Eric Swalwell is addressing the media in Beverly Hills this morning ... and we're streaming it live for you.

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who is representing the accuser, posted Sunday, "I represent a brave Eric Swalwell accuser. Her disturbing story is forthcoming. We call upon him to resign from Congress and the governor's race, and we will cooperate with authorities in their investigation."

As you know, Swalwell exited California governor's race Sunday after sexual assault and misconduct allegations by a former staff member and at least 3 other women.

Bloom slammed Swalwell in an Instagram video ... saying he didn't ditch the race as an act of accountability, but instead because he wanted to avoid the ethics investigation that Congress opened into him.

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The House Ethics Committee announced on April 13 an investigation of the allegations against Swalwell. We also confirmed he is the subject of an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney due to the allegations.