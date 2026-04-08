Justin Trudeau's Son Xav Praises Katy Perry, Says She Makes His Dad Happy

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Justin Trudeau's son Xav only has good things to say about former Canadian Prime Minister's relationship with Katy Perry.

On Wednesday's episode of the "Can't Be Censored" podcast, the 18-year-old told hosts Travis Dhanraj and Karman Wong that things are going really well between his dad and the pop star, saying ... "I think my dad's happy, so that's important."

He said the singer's stardom isn't intimidating, noting ... "She's super nice, like, she's super down to earth."

Xav explained that seeing pics circulating of his dad canoodling with the pop star is "just like any other picture of my dad and my mom or just my dad" -- it may be a little odd but it's nothing new.

He chalked it up to just another part of his "crazy" life adding ... "I just laugh. But the reality of it is it's my life. What can I do? What can I change?"

As an R&B artist himself, it doesn't sound like Xav would put Justin's relationship with Katy on his list of things to change.

He told the podcasters that he sends his songs to Katy, saying ... "She's always happy to give me advice or tell me what to change."

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