Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Take Daughter to London Christmas Fair

Not Hyde-ing From Each Other ...

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are giving their daughter the gift of amicable co-parenting this holiday season ... taking her to a Christmas fair in London together!

The singer and her actor ex were spotted at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland Tuesday night ... bundled up in thick jackets while walking around the grounds with 5-year-old Daisy.

The two stars sported big grins ... and Katy even jumped on a small roller coaster with Daisy -- unclear if Orlando joined them. He did however, jump into a large silver ball with the rest of the group in what looked like a slightly awkward moment.

Katy and Orlando deserve props this holiday season -- it's their first since announcing their split over the summer ... because they're ensuring Daisy's still making memories with both her parents.

Remember ... we told you the two took Daisy to a performance of "Paddington: The Musical" on London's West End -- with Perry posing for a selfie alongside her new ursine friend.

Orlando's 14-year-old son, Flynn, from his marriage to Miranda Kerr, joined them as well ... making it a very blended Christmas outing.