Russell Brand Slams Katy Perry's Relationship With Justin Trudeau on Video

Russell Brand is no fan of his ex-wife Katy Perry's budding relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ... and mainly Justin himself, calling him a "globalist stooge."

The British actor-comedian hit the stage at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona Thursday night and at one point, Russell offered his 2 cents about Katy and Justin's new romance.

He told the packed crowd ... “Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I’m glad that her mom’s in the room to hear me say this, but look. I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? Come on, man! Don’t put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge."

It's unclear if Katy's mom was at the TPUSA event, BTW.

Russell and Katy tied the knot in 2010 but got divorced in 2012. Katy then moved on to Bloom, with the two first meeting at a 2016 Golden Globes after-party. The pop star and Hollywood actor were engaged in 2019, but things went downhill and they called off their nuptials in 2025. Now, Katy's been trotting around with her new lover Justin.

Meanwhile, Russell has gone political, shifting his views from left to right and sharing his thoughts about the world on his multiple podcasts.