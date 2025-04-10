Russell Brand's Invite to Speak at Florida College Rescheduled

Actor and comedian Russell Brand won't be addressing the halls of higher learning this week after all ... a college in Florida has decided to reschedule a speaking engagement after confirming his attendance earlier this week -- all this in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him.

Brand -- who's facing charges in London of sexual assault by four women, as well as a lawsuit and an investigation in NYC on similar charges -- was set to take part in a panel discussion at the New College of Florida this weekend about free speech and censorship.

A spokesman for the college tells TMZ the decision to reschedule "follows changes in event logistics," listing the unavailability of the venue where the event was planned to be held, and citing ticket availability issues.

As TMZ reported Tuesday ... Brand had been lined up to appear as a guest speaker at New College of Florida in Sarasota as part of their Socratic Stage series, which is meant to discuss complex and pressing social and political issues.

A college spokesman told TMZ the institution of higher learning had invited Brand as part of a "commitment to civil discourse" in their responsibility to "invite dialogue" on topics like "cancel culture."

On Thursday, the same spokesperson said, "We look forward to welcoming Mr. Brand to campus at a future date under conditions that allow for thoughtful and topical engagement from both the public and our academic community.”

Brand has denied all allegations against him in a video, and spoke about his past, detailing his issues with substance abuse and sexual addiction.

Last week, London Metropolitan Police announced Brand has been hit with a slew of charges including one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault, involving four different women that allegedly occurred between 1999 and 2005. Brand has said he's never engaged in "non-consensual activity."

Brand's also been served in a civil sexual assault case in New York stemming from alleged behavior on the set of the 2011 movie "Arthur." Warner Bros. announced this week the company would release outtakes from the making of the movie.

Brand's expected to appear in a UK court on May 2.