Russell Brand Will Speak at Florida College, Despite UK Rape Charges, NYC Suit

British actor and comedian Russell Brand hasn't lost his audience in the wake of troubling accusations about his personal and professional life ... because he's set to speak at a college in Florida this upcoming Saturday, even after he's been charged with sexual assault in London and has been sued for alleged behavior on a movie set in New York.

Brand is lined up to appear as a guest speaker at New College of Florida in Sarasota as part of their Socratic Stage series, which is meant to discuss complex and pressing social and political issues.

New College confirmed to TMZ ... Brand will speak at the event titled, "Thinking without Permission: A Conversation with Russell Brand on Free Speech, Censorship, and Cultural Power," part of its Spring 2025 series, scheduled April 12.

Other notable speakers participating in the series include Tom Homan -- President Donald Trump's border czar -- and attorney Alan Dershowitz.

The liberal arts college has beefed up its right-wing faculty and staff in recent years after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis overhauled the school's leadership and steered it sharply in a conservative direction.

Alexandra Nicole Islas, Director of Public Policy Events at the school, tells TMZ ... “In a time when public pressure often seeks to silence rather than engage, New College of Florida is reaffirming its role in creating space for open inquiry—not eliminating it. After thoughtful consideration, we have decided to move forward with Russell Brand’s scheduled appearance as part of a broader conversation on society, culture, and free speech."

She continues ... "This is a reflection of our commitment to civil discourse and the belief that even challenging conversations deserve room in the public square. While the justice system independently addresses other matters, our responsibility is to ensure a space where ideas—especially those that invite dialogue such as the topic of cancel culture and free speech, can be explored with respect, critical thought, and intellectual integrity.”

As you know ... last week, London Metropolitan Police announced Brand has been hit with a slew of charges including one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault.

Officials say the charges stem from incidents involving four different women that allegedly occurred between 1999 and 2005. Brand quickly denied all allegations in a video he shared on social media, saying he has never engaged in "non-consensual activity."

Brand's also been served in a civil sexual assault case in New York stemming from alleged behavior on the set of the 2011 movie "Arthur." Warner Bros. announced this week the company would release outtakes from the making of the movie.