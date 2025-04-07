Russell Brand 'Arthur' Outtakes Reportedly Offered in Sexual Assault Case in NY

Russell Brand is being sued for sexual assault for an alleged incident on the "Arthur" movie set, and the studio behind the film is offering to turn over unseen footage from the production.

Warner Bros. Discovery told a court the company is ready to hand over outtakes from "Arthur" as part of a civil sexual assault case against Russell in New York ... according to a new report in The Times of London.

As we reported ... a woman sued Russell and WB in 2023, claiming Brand exposed his penis to her on set and then sexually assaulted her in a bathroom on the same day of filming.

In a New York Supreme Court hearing last week, attorneys for WB reportedly offered to turn over unseen footage from 2011's "Arthur" ... and it sounds like there's about four to eight hours of video to sift through.

As we told you, Russell's accuser, who is suing as a Jane Doe, claims prior to the alleged assault he "appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set." Brand's denied her claims, saying he doesn't remember her and claiming there was no way he was drunk on set because at the time he'd been sober for eight years.

Warner Bros. also denied the woman's allegations.

Meanwhile, Russell is now facing rape and sexual assault charges for four separate alleged incidents, dating as far back as 1999, in London. He's also denied those allegations.

