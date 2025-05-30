Russell Brand Pleads Not Guilty to Rape, Sexual Assault Charges

Russell Brand pleaded not guilty to all five rape and assault charges at a London court Friday.

The comedian an actor formally claimed his innocence to one allegation of rape, one of oral rape, two instances of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault at Southwark Crown Court, TMZ can confirm.

He is expected to attend a pre-trial review on May 20, 2026, and his trial is scheduled to kick off in June. He will continue his conditional bail, a judge confirmed.

Brand was seen arriving to court Friday morning sporting a dark gray suit and striped button down shirt opened to reveal his chest and layered silver necklaces. He wore aviator shades and kept a straight face as he prepared to enter his "not guilty" plea.

His plea is no surprise -- he vehemently denied all allegations of rape when the charges were first brought against him in April.

While he denied ever sexually assaulting anyone, he admitted he acted like a "fool" and "imbecile" in the trenches of his drug and sex addiction before meeting his wife and ultimately cleaning up his act.

As we reported, the alleged incidents are believed to have occured between 1999 and 2004 and involved four women