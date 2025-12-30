Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Take Kids to 'Paddington' Musical in London
Exes Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were the model coparents this week ... they came together to take their daughter Daisy Dove to see "Paddington: The Musical" in London.
Check out the pic ... the two appeared amicable, posing with the cast as their 5-year-old beamed. The pop star dressed comfy in a tan sweatsuit and matching cap, while the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star opted for jeans and sneakers.
They were joined by Orlando's 14-year-old son, Flynn, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
Remember ... Katy and Orlando announced the end of their engagement back in July after 9 years together.
Katy has since moved on to her new man, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The two went Instagram official earlier this month after repeatedly being spotted in public side by side and holding hands in Paris.