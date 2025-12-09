Superfan Who Rushed at Ariana Grande Kicked Out of Lady Gaga Concert

The crazed fan who jumped Ariana Grande at Singapore's "Wicked: For Good" premiere was reportedly kicked out of Lady Gaga's concert in Australia Monday night.

Here's the deal ... a fan named Callum Cantrill shared on social media that he and his pal spotted the controversial "super fan," Johnson Wen, at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium and alerted security. Callum said Johnson seemed to be incognito -- wearing a brown wig and mustache -- and was in the VIP early entrance line.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Security swiftly responded ... and there's video of a man looking strikingly similar to Johnson being escorted out of the floor-seating portion of the venue.

Johnson later hopped on Instagram to say he was booted from the show ... and that fans were booing him.

TMZ has reached out to the venue ... so far, no word back.

As you know, the individual went viral for all the wrong reasons in November when he jumped over a barricade and grabbed Ariana at the “Wicked: For Good," where Cynthia Erivo quickly jumped in to protect her costar as security pulled him away.

Play video content NOVEMBER 2025 X/@arisdandelions

He seemed thrilled about the interaction ... taking to IG to say he was arrested. He was later charged with being a public nuisance ... and eventually barred from entering Singapore ever again, according to reports.