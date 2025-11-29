Ariana Grande Addresses 'Dangerous' Body Shaming Comments Again

Ariana Grande wants to put an end to the chatter about her appearance for good ... sending a subtle reminder to gossipers that it's "dangerous" to speak about someone's body in all forms.

Check out her post -- the "Wicked" star shared her message on Instagram Saturday by reposting an interview from her promo days for the first film last year. During the interview, she says she's no stranger to comments about her physique, but says she thinks it's harmful for all involved.

“resharing this from last year ♡ as a loving reminder to all” — ariana grande via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/m5sSMX2HGO — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) November 29, 2025 @ArianaToday

She explains ... "In today's society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn't have at all -- commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes, or health or how they present themselves ... that I think is really dangerous."

She goes on to say she's heard it all since she was a teen and is lucky to have a solid support system around her, and notes she no longer welcomes such topics in her life.

She confirmed to fans on her Story Saturday she still feels the same way, writing alongside the interview ... "resharing this from last year ♡ as a loving reminder to all."

As you know, Ariana's slim figure has been concerning fans since before she began promoting "Wicked" in 2024 ... and continued to do so as she made her press rounds for "Wicked" For Good" this year. And although some people claim to have their best intentions in mind, it's clear Ariana does not appreciate it.

She shared a similar sentiment all the way back in 2023, when she addressed a landslide of comments comparing her body at the time to what it looked like years prior.

