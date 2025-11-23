'Serial Intruder' Who Grabbed Ariana Grande Reportedly Deported, Barred From Singapore

Ariana Grande hasn't shut the door on 'Wicked 3' ... but Singapore has shut the door on a clout chaser who grabbed her during a "Wicked: For Good" event.

Remember, 26-year-old Johnson Wen jumped on the red carpet November 13 and rushed at the star, forcing Cynthia Erivo to step in and shield her close pal.

Now, The Straits Times -- an English-language newspaper based in the Southeast Asian country -- reports Wen was deported from the country Sunday ... and, he's been barred from reentering the nation.

Prosecutors described Wen as a "serial intruder" ... and a judge determined he planned the intrusion to make a viral video on social media.

Wen pled guilty to one charge of being a public nuisance and was sentenced to nine days in jail. However, he seemed unconcerned about the arrest ... sharing photos after his release from jail, and even thanking Grande for letting him "Jump on the Yellow Carpet" with him.