Ariana Grande Reveals She Has Covid Days Before 'Wicked: For Good' Release

"Wicked: For Good" has just lost its Glinda ... 'cause Ariana Grande has revealed she's tested positive for COVID just days before the big release!

The singer's clearly having some cabin-fever creativity as she recovers ... she dropped a whole IG photo dump from the press tour -- including a snap from her "Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" stop earlier this week, with the caption "moments before Covid."

Ariana dropped the news just days after bailing on the NYC premiere ... standing in solidarity with costar Cynthia Erivo, who was under the weather and lost her voice.

Unclear if Cynthia’s illness is COVID-related -- or if Ariana caught it from her -- but it wouldn’t be a wild stretch. These two have basically been glued together all tour long, to the point the internet’s been roasting them about it.

Anyhoo, Ariana’s diagnosis is exactly why she bailed on a taped appearance for "The Kelly Clarkson Show" ... Cynthia’s still flying solo, so whatever knocked her out earlier has clearly passed.