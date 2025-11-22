Fans Celebrate Wicked Premiere in Glinda and Elphaba-Themed Costumes

...In their Best Pink and Green Looks!

"Wicked" fans were dancing through the movie theater Friday in their cutest Glinda-fied and grungy greenified costumes to watch the big premiere of "Wicked: For Good."

TMZ headed to Los Angeles' iconic The Grove shopping center Friday, and it's safe to say the costumes were wicked good -- just check out our gallery! We even found actress Teala Dunn and her mom ready to watch.

Fans went all out ... from green ponchos and ruffled pink dresses to on-theme green and pink drinks, fans were thrilled to get into character to watch the follow-up to 2024's "Wicked." Extra points go to The Grove for displaying costumes worn by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo during filming and adding a yellow brick leading to the theater.

"Wicked" blew up the box office last year, and it's looking to set a record this year, with a projected $151.5 million opening, per Deadline. Friday's premiere and Thursday's previews already raked in $68.6 million ... which blows last year's sales out of Shiz.

Fans are already raving about "Wicked: For Good" online, giving it a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 96%. Notably, critics are being a bit harder, rating it a 70% as of Saturday morning.