Jeff Goldblum Stopped Eating Meat, Poultry After Playing The Wizard of Oz

Jeff Goldblum's role as The Wizard of Oz not only changed his legacy, it changed his diet ... the Hollywood legend stopped eating meat and poultry after filming.

The 73-year-old Oscar-nominated actor revealed the news Monday on the British daytime show "This Morning."

Citing the character's cruelty to animals in the film, he said he made the decision to make a conscientious switch IRL. Goldblum told the hosts ... "I'm happy. We need the world to work for everybody on Earth and every creature, too."

Jeff joins costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in opting for a more veggie-heavy diet. They've both been vegan since 2013.

But with the holidays right around the corner, the new transformation is putting him on the hunt for alternative Thanksgiving and Christmas entrees. The cohosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard had the perfect British suggestion.

Ben offered "a nut roast of some sort."

"A chestnut roast or something maybe," Cat suggested.