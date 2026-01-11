Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Step Out Together With Kids in Santa Barbara

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are keeping things friendly and family focused amid their split.

The former couple was spotted meeting up again with their children in Santa Barbara Saturday, marking the second public sighting since Katy went public with her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Katy and Orlando were seen leaving a beach club within minutes of each other, keeping things low-key as Orlando's 49th birthday approaches. While there was -- of course -- no PDA, the timing and coordination made it clear the two were on the same page.

Katy was photographed carrying their daughter, Daisy, as she exited, while both stars' luxury Porsches waited at the valet. In a small but notable moment, the singer was seen tipping the valet a couple of $5 bills before heading out.

Despite new relationships, Katy and Orlando remain committed to co-parenting.