Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Turn Coachella Into Date Night

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau turned Coachella into their own little love fest ... and they're not even trying to hide it.

The pop star and former Canadian Prime Minister were spotted getting cozy during a desert date night at Coachella ... cuddling up, holding hands and basically giving "locked in" energy all over the festival grounds.

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Katy even gave fans a peek, dropping an Instagram carousel captioned ... "heat checkin' these chickens," showing the couple snacking, strolling and staying glued to each other throughout the night.

Katy kept it casual in a white tee and shorts with a hoodie tied around her waist, while Trudeau rocked jeans, a white tee and a backwards Montreal Alouettes cap.

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The pair also hit up Justin Bieber's headlining set, where Katy couldn't resist cracking jokes about his YouTube-style performance. "Thank God he has Premium ... I don't wanna see no ads," she laughed in a clip.

The two have been dating since Summer 2025, keeping things mostly low-key.

Between the hand-holding, the cuddling and the festival date night vibes, it’s pretty clear these two are still going strong.