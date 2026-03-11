Katy Perry Posts Sweet Pictures of Justin Trudeau on Instagram

Katy Perry may be grown, but she seems to be living her teenage dream with Justin Trudeau.

The pop star took to Instagram to show off the things in her life that are most important to her, and Justin made the list … twice!

KP included a sweet selfie with the former Canadian Prime Minister in a new carousel, which she captioned … “You are the treasure you seek.”

In the new pic, she’s resting her head on Justin’s cheek while smiling down at the camera.

She also posted a cute shot of JT holding a pipe-cleaner wand in front of his face.