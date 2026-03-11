Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Katy Perry Posts Sweet Pictures of Justin Trudeau on Instagram

Katy Perry I Just ‘Treasure’ Justin Trudeau!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
justin trudeau katy perry main insta
Instagram / @katyperry

Katy Perry may be grown, but she seems to be living her teenage dream with Justin Trudeau.

The pop star took to Instagram to show off the things in her life that are most important to her, and Justin made the list … twice!

120825_tmz_live_katy_perry_justin_trudeau
THINGS JUST GOT SERIOUS
TMZ.com

KP included a sweet selfie with the former Canadian Prime Minister in a new carousel, which she captioned … “You are the treasure you seek.”

In the new pic, she’s resting her head on Justin’s cheek while smiling down at the camera.

katy perry justin trudeau insta 2
Instagram / @katyperry

She also posted a cute shot of JT holding a pipe-cleaner wand in front of his face.

katy perry justin trudeau insta 1
Instagram / @katyperry

And as for the other things she treasures? Her daughter -- obviously -- as well as silly stickers, face masks, and goofy teeth-whitening selfies.

