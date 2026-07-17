Orlando Bloom's Malibu Beach House Hits Market for $10 Million

Orlando Bloom is ready to part ways with one of his Malibu escapes ... 'cause TMZ has learned the actor has officially put his stunning beachfront home on the market.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the property hit the market Friday with a $10 million asking price.

The gated Western Malibu home features 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and about 4,181 square feet of living space, sitting just above the sand with direct beach access and sweeping ocean views.

Bloom bought the property in 2011 with his then-wife, Miranda Kerr, for about $2.5 million.

The mid-century residence was restored and redesigned by renowned artist and furniture designer Roy McMakin, who preserved the home's original post-and-beam architecture while adding custom cabinetry, built-ins, millwork, and other one-of-a-kind design touches throughout.

Inside, the flexible layout includes dual primary suites, a spacious kitchen and family room, a media room, a library, a den, and even a motorcycle gallery.

Outside, the property is loaded with luxury amenities ... including a glass-and-timber gym, barrel sauna, outdoor soaking tub, pool, multiple patios, and covered terraces overlooking the Pacific.

The estate also offers a five-car garage, room for four additional vehicles, mature hedges for privacy, and advanced security features.

The listing comes as Bloom's personal life has also been making headlines. As TMZ reported, he and Katy Perry split after nearly a decade together, though they've remained committed to co-parenting their daughter, Daisy.

For the next owner, though, the biggest selling point may be walking up steps from one of Malibu's most coveted stretches of beach.