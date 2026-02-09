Orlando Bloom Exits Super Bowl Arm-in-Arm With Swiss Model Luisa Laemmel

My Super Bowl MVP is The Blonde on My Arm!!! 🏈🔥

Looks like the touchdowns weren’t just happening on the field ... Orlando Bloom appeared to be scoring big off it too, stepping out of the Super Bowl with a mystery blonde firmly on his arm.

The 49-year-old actor looked happy, relaxed, and very much not single as he exited Levi’s Stadium Sunday night alongside Swiss model Luisa Laemmel, 28, who was tightly linked to Orlando as they made their way out.

Orlando kept things cool and low-key in an all-black fit and cap ... but with Luisa hanging off his arm, the duo was anything but discreet.

No official confirmation from either of them just yet -- but when you’re walking arm-in-arm that boldly? Yeah ... more sightings feel inevitable!

TBH, good timing for Orlando ... especially after a headline-heavy year for his ex Katy Perry, who sparked a new romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.