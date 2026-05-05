Orlando Bloom Spotted With 27-Year-Old Influencer Meredith Duxbury, Fuels Romance Rumors

Orlando Bloom may be taking a page out of his ex Katy Perry's book and moving on with his love life ... 'cause he was out and about in the Big Apple with influencer Meredith Duxbury!

Peep the pics -- the 49-year-old rolled out of a car with the 27-year-old makeup star ... and yeah, they’re looking very good together heading into Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna's Met Gala after-party Monday.

Now, no hand-holding, no PDA -- nothing screaming "official" just yet -- but LBR, people were def talking.

Doesn't help that Meredith's giving major Katy Perry twin energy ... and with ex-wife Miranda Kerr in the mix, Bloom's clearly got a type!