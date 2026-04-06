Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel's Los Angeles Home Targeted by Trespasser

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel's home became the scene of a late night security scare after a suspect jumped the gate and made it onto their property ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police received a call around 11 PM on April 3 reporting the incident at the couple's L.A. residence.

We're told security on site quickly spotted the individual and alerted authorities.

When officers arrived, security directed them to the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident. The investigation is ongoing.