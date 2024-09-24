Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, Miranda Kerr Sell Brentwood House for $16M

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and his wife Miranda Kerr must be on cloud nine -- someone just snapped up their epic Los Angeles pad for a jaw-dropping $16 million!

The couple originally listed their Brentwood mansion in March for $19.95M, then dropped it to $17.75M in July before sealing the deal at a slightly lower final sale. Still, they’re walking away with a nice profit since they snagged the place for $12M back in 2016.

As you can see from the pics, the new owners hit the jackpot! This 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom pad comes packed with A-list essentials -- think a formal dining room, a marble bathroom, and a balcony boasting sprawling city views.

This pad has some serious Hollywood pedigree, as it was once home to none other than Harrison Ford. He snagged it in 1983 for $1M and sold it in 2012.

Goes without saying, Evan and Kerr have been on a real estate spree! Just last month, the supermodel sold her Malibu bachelorette pad -- which she picked up a decade ago right after her Orlando Bloom split -- for a cool $4.1 million.

It's only onwards and upwards for the couple -- they're now chilling in an epic $145 million pad in L.A.'s exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood.