Bill Withers' Iconic Hollywood Hills Home Sells Off-Market for $3.7M

Bill Withers' old Hollywood Hills pad, where he lived for decades, has sold off-market for a cool $3.7M -- 5 years after he unloaded it -- right before he died.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the mansion’s new owner is none other than Belwood Investments, a real estate property-tech app -- who are planning on making major renovations, adding a suspended pool in the back, and flipping it for investors' profit.

Belwood Investments is a "real estate crowdfunding firm" that lets people invest in fixing up homes ... and these are the same people who scooped up Kanye West's controversial gutted Malibu estate for $21 million.

But back to Bill's old pad -- his OG recording studio is still intact on the ground floor. The tech CEO who bought the house from Bill in 2019 used it often, since his roommate was a music producer, and we are told famous artists like Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth recorded in it.

According to online real estate records, Bill bought the home in 1998 for $714K.

Here’s hoping Bill’s legacy sticks around through all the changes. As we reported in 2020, the three-time Grammy winner known for soulful hits like "Lean On Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine" died at 81 from heart complications.