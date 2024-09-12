'Vanderpump Rules' Randall Emmett Sells L.A. Home for $4.35 Million

"Vanderpump Rules" alum and producer Randall Emmett is saying goodbye to his beautiful L.A. house ... the place he and Lala Kent used to call home ... because he just sold the property.

Randall's real estate agent, David T. Kessler, tells TMZ ... the reality TV star closed escrow on his estate Wednesday for $4.35 million.

The new owner, we're told, isn't a celebrity though ... instead, the buyer is a retired businessman.

TMZ broke the story ... Randall originally listed the property in 2022 for $6.2 million but it didn't sell and in December he slashed the price to $4.995 million. Now, he's finally sold it.

The 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is 4,276 square feet ... and it's decked out with a swimming pool and pickleball court, plus sweeping views from Mulholland Drive.

Randall moved in back in 2017, and he lived there for a few years with Lala ... until they called off their 3-year engagement and she moved out.